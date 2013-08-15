First Photos Of Yeezy With Baby North West [PHOTOS]

It was only a matter of time before photos surfaced of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their daughter North West. Paparazzi waiting in the wings near a doctor’s office in Los Angeles to catch the couple with their baby.

TMZ reports:

Kim Kardashian finally showed her face in public after birthing baby North West — surfacing at an L.A. medical facility Wednesday — and giving us a glimpse at her post pregnancy bod … sorta. These are the FIRST photos of Kim and Kanye West with their daughter since KK popped back in June, and everyone looks happy and healthy. Hell, even Yeezy was smiling as they walked into the doc’s office … with a nanny-assist, naturally. No shot of North’s face though … she was fully covered in a car seat.

Perhaps there is truth to rumors that the G.O.O.D. founder wants to introduce the child to the world in Vogue magazine. We hope not, though.

