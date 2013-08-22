Drake Reveals Nothing Was The Same Album Cover [PHOTOS]

Drake‘s forthcoming new album, Nothing Was The Same, caught a slight speed bump since its release date was bumped back by a week. In perhaps a way to appease his fans, the YMCMB rapper has revealed the project’s cover artwork, which actually has two versions.

Both covers were illustrated by Southern California artist Kadir Nelson (at the time of this post he had 1555 Twitter followers, expect a sizable bump). One cover features a baby version of Drake, rocking an afro and sporting an afro pick to boot. The other features the older, current Drake you should be familiar with. Lined up next to each other (with the baby Drake version on the left) and the images will look like they are facing each other.

Today it was announced that Drake would be performing his hit “Started From The Bottom” single at the MTV VMA’s this Sunday. The record has been nominated for a pair of VMA, including “Best Rap Video.”

Nothing Was The Same will now be in stores September 24. Check out the Nothing Was The Same covers in the following pages.

—

Photos: Universal Republic

1 2 3Next page »