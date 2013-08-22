A Visual History Of Epic LeBron James Hairline Slander

While he has possibly been the best professional athlete in the world for years, a couple of scarlet letters have followed LeBron James throughout most of his NBA career. From a basketball and athletic perspective, he has since vindicated himself by capturing two championships with the Miami Heat, but the slander continues.

Unfortunately his signature headband could not hide the shame of his faltering hairline.

Just like many others, LeBron held on to the hairline for as long as he could. The hairline draws a great sense of pride, respect and most importantly masculinity for men. So it is to no surprise that even the regal King James suffered ridicule from all angles–fans, media, players and of course Black Twitter.

To everyone’s surprise, LeBron showed up sporting a baldie at Nike’s “Witness History Tour” in Southeast Asia this week. Now that he has allegedly given up on his fight against male pattern baldness, we salute the most epic LeBron James hairline slander throughout the years.

—

Photo: Business Insider

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »