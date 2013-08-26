Eminem Announces Marshall Mathers LP 2 Via Beats By Dre Commercial [VIDEO]

Eminem is buddies with Dr. Dre, so why wouldn’t a Beats By Dre commercial serve as an announcement for the Detroit rapper’s new album? MMLP2 (The Marshall Mathers LP 2) will be dropping on November 5.

The commercial premiered during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. After a pair of Beats headphones are plugged in, viewers preview a new song called “Berzerk,” which drops this Tuesday (August 27) and is off Em’s forthcoming album.

We learn that MMLP2 will be dropping on November 5 and that it will be executive produced by Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin. That is sort of epic.

Watch the spot below as well as a new Beats Studio commercial featuring Em on the next page, too.

