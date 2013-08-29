CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Says He’s A “Peacekeeper” When Asked About Yelling At MTV VMAs Security [VIDEO]

During the MTV VMAs red carpet, A$AP Rocky was seen preparing to at least attempt to bless a security guard with the fade. While out in NYC yesterday, the “Goldie” rapper spoke on the matter, while making sure to mention that he was very, very high…off life?

“I don’t get into trouble, man. I’m a peacemaker. I’m a peacekeeper,” Rocky told the camera man before making sure to add, “And I’m high as f-ck right now so peace out TMZ.”

And there you have it.

Our peeps at Bossip reported on the almost fight. Before A$AP could start throwing any blows his reported girlfriend, Chanel Iman, stepped in to settle him down.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s quick chat with TMZ below and the MTV VMAs confrontation on the flip.


Photo: Bossip

