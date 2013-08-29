Fall Out Boy ft. Big Sean – “The Mighty Fall” [VIDEO]

We are admittedly very late to the ill line of visuals Rock band Fall Out Boy have been releasing. The most recent is for a track titled “The Mighty Fall,” featuring one of Hip-Hop’s top talents Big Sean.

The fifth entry in the tale continues where the 2 Chainz-assisted “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” left off as the crew break away from captivity. They become the prey in a heated chase from an unlike group of pursuers.

Like the previous treatments in the series, this is an entertaining watch all the way through.

Separately, Big Sean released his sophomore effort, Hall of Fame, earlier this week. The project dons 15 tracks (18 on the deluxe version), including “Fire,” “First Chain,” “Beware” and more. Purchase that via iTunes.

“The Mighty Fall” appears on Fall Out Boy’s Save Rock N Roll album. See the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube