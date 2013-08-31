Busta Rhymes – “Chris Lighty” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of mogul Chris Lighty‘s passing. The co-founder of Violator Management, all around conduit for Hip-Hop culture, and a host of other things was one of the few truly standup guys in the industry, leaving many shocked and distraught that he would allegedly take his own life.

Busta Rhymes debuted a song aptly titled “Chris Lighty” to commemorate his friend’s legacy. A sample from Bob Marley’s “Natural Mystic” creates an eerily hypnotic mood on the tune, which the Brooklyn rapper says he wrote a few days after Lighty died.

Hear the track below. Rest in power Chris “Baby Chris” Lighty.

DOWNLOAD: Busta Rhymes – “Chris Lighty”

Photo: Violator