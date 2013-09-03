DJ Khaled ft. Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Future – “I Wanna Be With You” [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled‘s single “I Wanna Be With You” has more time to marinate now that Suffering From Success doesn’t release until October 22. Today, the We The Best Music Group founder debuts the track’s accompanying visual.

Khaled took the reins as Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross handled the bars and Future flexes his falsetto on a chorus that chants “I wanna be with you” repeatedly. The treatment takes place in a club setting that’s illuminated by colorful neon lights.

It’s hard to believe that all of this started with Khaled’s now infamous, albeit staged marriage proposal to YMCMB’s first lady.

“I Wanna Be With You” and “No New Friends” are the two leading singles from Khaled’s upcoming seventh studio album, Suffering From Success. It safe to say that listeners can expect contributions from all of the usual suspects from MMG, Young Money/Cash Money, and his We The Best imprint on the project.

Watch the video below.

—

Photo: