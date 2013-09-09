DMX Says Butt Naked Hotel Dash Was A Dare

DMX had the Internets on fire this morning when footage of the rapper running a lap around a hotel floor in Detroit, while naked as the day he was born, made it online. Now the Yonkers native is asserting that it was the result of a dare.

According to Dark Man X’s press representative, the rapper had no idea his shenanigans were being filmed. The “Get At Me Dog” rapper’s PR rep, Domenick Nati, issued the following statement:

“DMX was a Detroit hotel with his DJ (DJ NonStop) and his road manager (Montana) before his performance with Eve and Lil Kim on August 31st. X and the team were killing time at the hotel before the concert and dared each other to streak in the hallway. No one was aware that security cameras were rolling and it was just a playful dare between friends.”

So there you have it. X was not high on a controlled substance or experiencing some mental breakdown as many started speculation on social media.

—

Photo: TMZ