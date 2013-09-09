Gucci Mane Goes Off On Twitter Attacking Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & More

Gucci Mane has given the phrase “Twitter Beef” a new meaning. After going to war with Waka Flocka Flame, Frenchie, Wooh Da Kid and other former Brick Squad 1017 Record affiliates this weekend, he set the internets a flame again today.



Jeezy, T.I., Waka, Frenchie, Rocko, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ciara and even Rick Ross were among the artists mentioned in a vicious barrage of tweets from Gucci Mane. Included are insinuations that he had separate romantic dealings with Nicki and Ciara, and even throws R&B singer Fantasia under the bus. Oh boy.

Peep the following pages for snapshots of his slanderous timeline. A warning: the language (and spelling) is a little rough.

—

Photos: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »