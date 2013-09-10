A$AP Rocky & Jeremy Scott Host adidas Launch Event In NYC [PHOTOS]

Over the weekend, A$AP Rocky celebrated the release of his first signature shoe, the adidas Wings 2.0 “Black Flag,” in NYC with collaborator, Jeremy Scott. The event took place during New York Fashion Week at the sneaker brand’s SoHo store location.

Fans were able to attend, meet, and get a first look at the Harlem native’s fashionable release. The meaning behind the “Black Flag” moniker can be seen in the subtle details, which include direct plays on the stars and stripes.

Notable figures like Bun B, the ATL Twins and the rapper’s partner and rhyme A$AP Ferg came to show support.

Thankfully, Sneaker News was on hand to capture a photo recap of the festivities. The adidas Wings 2.0 “Black Flag” will be available at selected retailers in the near future. Flicks of A$AP Rocky, Jeremy Scott, and company can be seen in the following gallery.

—

Photo: Sneaker News

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »