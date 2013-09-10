Drake Whips Bugatti In Nothing Was The Same Trailer [VIDEO]

With only 14 days to go until Nothing Was The Same‘s release, Drake debuts a brief trailer in support of the album. From our summation, this was just an opportunity to stunt, though.

The OVO frontman has managed to keep the lid tight on the major details of his third studio LP. However, this visual previews a beat with moving trumpets and burly percussion produced by Hit-Boy. The currently untitled track proves to be worthy theme music for Drizzy and his clique as they cruise the Toronto streets in separate luxury vehicles. This motorcade includes the rapper’s Bugatti, by the way.

Expect more tidbits of information about Nothing Was The Same in coming days. The project dons 13 tracks (15 on the deluxe version), and features Jay Z, Jhené Aiko, and Detail.

It hits stores September 24, but you can see the trailer below in the mean time.

Photo: Vimeo