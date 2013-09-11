Footage Of Kendrick Lamar Calling Out Meek Mill In Brooklyn [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar got the Hip-Hop social media world foaming at the mouth last night when word spread that he called Meek Mill out on stage. Now, we have video of K. Dot’s clear cut shot.

Strutting on stage, we see/hear the Compton rapper say, “That’s goes for new ni**as” to wild applause. After a short pause, he adds, “But it’s one. There’s one that need to know there’s really levels to this sh-t,” before jumping into a partial rendition of “M.A.A.D. city” from his good kid M.A.A.D. city debut.

Unless you’ve been under a Bolt bus, that’s a clear diss aimed at Meek Mill since “Levels” is the name of the Philadelphia rapper’s latest hit. It all went down in front of a sold out crowd in Williamsburg Park in Brooklyn.

Watch how it all went down in the video below.

