Ice Cube Discusses Upcoming N.W.A. Film & More On The Arsenio Hall Show [VIDEO]

As you may or may not have known, Arsenio Hall made a return to late night television. Without missing the beat, the reboot of The Arsenio Hall Show had a pair of noteworthy guest last night in the legendary Ice Cube and independent MC Mac Miller.

The West Coast veteran came to discuss the forthcoming N.W.A. biopic, his next film, Ride Along, and most interestingly, why Hall is partially responsible for success. “I came up to The Arsenio Hall Show to give you a piece of my mind, ’cause you didn’t have us [N.W.A.] on your show,” Cube recalled.

“And I ran into a little intern that worked for you named John Singleton. I ran into John, and John was like, ‘Yo you Ice Cube. Man, I know who you are, N.W.A. Yea, I got this movie that’s perfect for your called Boyz n the Hood. You down?'”

Cube initially turned him down because the director was only an intern at the time, but he eventually decided to do it. As the saying goes, the rest was history. Hear what else Ice Cube had to say below, and see Mac Miller perform on the next page.

—

Photo: The Arsenio Hall Show

1 2Next page »