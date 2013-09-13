“Kanye West Clothing Project” Looking For Prospects On LinkedIn

Care to work with/for Kanye West? According to a recent job posting on LinkedIn, a lucky someone could land a Vice President of Production position for a clothing project led by Yeezy.

The only prerequisite is a strong background in the fashion industry. Here’s a portion of the description on the website:

Opportunities like this Vice President, Production role are few and far between: you will play a key role in launching a new clothing line designed by Kanye West. The venture will be very high profile and, unlike those in which celebrities merely lend their name to a label, this venture will have the power of Mr. West’s creative genius at the heart and soul of it. In this role you will oversee all aspects of production, from pre-production to sourcing to production, building the function from square one. In addition to interacting with Mr. West, you will join a team that has deep experience and track records of success in the industry.

The name of the brand has yet to be released, but it “will leverage Mr. West‘s success in high fashion and hip-hop music to bring accessible style to malls and other outlets across America and around the world.”

[via High Snobiety]

—

Photo: A.P.C.