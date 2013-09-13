Raekwon & Inspectah Deck Weigh In On Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever”

Last night, Drake had the Internets in a frenzy yet again after liberating “Wu-Tang Forever.” Less than 24 hours later, Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and Raekwon gave their thoughts on the young superstar’s track.

“GM fam! Woke up to a lot of @Drake disses… WTH? The homey did a song about us right? Is that not love/respect? Or did I miss sum’n?,” Deck tweeted. Later The Chef said, “it’s all luv, salute to him!!!,” in response to a tweet from Nigel D. of RealTalkNY.

The official Wu Twitter page also relayed the message: “HOW CAN WU FANS BE MAD A DRAKE LET ALONE WUTANG FOR PAYING HOMAGE ?”

Truthfully, Wu-Tang’s opinion should trump all. But the World Wide Web is an unforgiving place, and they didn’t hesitate to accuse Drizzy of trolling the masses. Why you ask? Well for one, he’s singing on a good portion of the record, which always draws slander. Secondly, most expected straight rappity-rap or a treat for fans 35 and over on a song named after one of Hip-Hop’s roughest cliques ever.

“This album is not some straight rap album, I’ll never do a straight rap album. That’s not how I came into this and that’s never what I’ll do. I make songs for the people,” said Drake in an interview with MTV.

C’est la vie. The OVO frontman sings people. And that’ll never change, not even on a “Wu-Tang Forever.”

—

Photo: Twitter

