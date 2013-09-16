Iggy Azalea Covers Complex Magazine, Too [PHOTOS]

Chance The Rapper won’t be the only musician to cover Complex magazine’s October/November 2013 issue. Model-esque rapper Iggy Azalea will occupy another in all her splendor.

Complex says:

We’ve had our eye on Iggy Azalea for quite some time now. And how could we not? The tall, blonde Australian MC with supermodel looks and rapid-fire rhymes made a strong impression with her first mixtape, Ignorant Art, and had us asking “Who is Iggy Azalea?” back in 2011. Since that time she’s had a romance with A$AP Rocky, inked a deal withT.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint, dropped another mixtape, called Trap Gold, and is now preparing to release her first actual album. Along the way she’s gotten some other artists’ knickers into a twist but that’s only to be expected—and Iggy ignored them all.

Azalea leaves no stoned unturned during the interview, which discusses her forthcoming album, The New Classic, dating the A$AP Mob star and more. See photos from the cover story on the following pages.

