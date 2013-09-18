The Game & Drake Paying Funeral Costs Of 5 Children Killed In Fire

The Game and Drake are helping to pay the funeral costs of six people, five of which were children, killed in a tragic fire in Ohio.

TMZ reports:

The Game got the ball rolling after learning about Anna Angel — who was working her shift at Burger King when a fire consumed her home while her 5 young children and her boyfriend were trapped inside. There were no survivors.

Game Instagram’d about the tragedy … saying, “I can deal with a lot of things but people losing their children is something that kills me every time.”

The Game — who recently pledged to donate $1 million dollars to people in need as part of his Robin Hood project — says he was on the phone with Drake when he read about the woman’s loss … and they each agreed to donate $10,000 to help Anna cover the burial costs.

Drake later posted about the situation … saying, “What [The Game] is doing will never be forgotten. Honored to be able to help people along side my brother.”

In addition to their $20K … the producers of Game’sTV show, “Marrying the Game” also pitched in $2,500.