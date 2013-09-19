J. Cole Shares Feelings On Outselling Kanye West, Being Called “Boring,” & More

While aiding with the promotion of Splinter Cell: Backlist, J. Cole sat with Noisey to discuss a bevy of topics. Care to hear how it felt to outsell Kanye West or his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse? He verbalized all of that and then some.

“I might get a two minute thought of like, ‘Wow, you really did sell more than Kanye. You currently have sold more records than Kanye West’s album, which came out the same day.’ Then I’m back to focusing on what’s next,” the Dreamville founder admitted.

To most this would be a hell of a feat, but Cole isn’t one for accolades like some. ” I’m more so about the music. Making it, and putting it out. Those are the two best feelings.”

But even with sales, praise, and a growing fan base, some joke that he’s just another boring rapper. Cole hears those whispers and sees the Twitter banter too, though.

“Everybody has their own style of music that they like. I could never let that affect me in the way I make music. The people who like Soul Plane are probably gonna think Shawshank Redemption is boring. It’s not the end of the world.”

Photo: Mike Lerner/iHeartRadio