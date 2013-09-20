Justin Timberlake – “T.K.O.” [LISTEN]

In the midst of Drake’s Nothing Was The Same hoopla, you might have forgotten about another sure to go platinum act in Justin Timberlake. If so, the singer debuts his new single “TKO” as a reminder.

Again, Timberlake and Timbaland prove they’re as formidable a duo as any on a track filled with synths, percussion, and other atmospheric sounds. Like “Take Back The Night,” funky is one of a few applicable terms to describe this jam, though it completely differs from its predecessor.

Clocking in at over seven minutes, the Memphis crooner brings his A-game on the vocal tip throughout a two-part tune a la those heard on The 20/20 Experience.

With The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) set to debut September 30, its safe to say that we’ll see a lot more of Timberlake in coming weeks. Expect appearances from Jay Z and Drake on the project.

