Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Discuss Prison Time, 50 Cent, & More [VIDEO]

Ja Rule and Irv Gotti have well documented narratives in Hip-Hop, but neither had spoken candidly on their issues in a public forum. That changed yesterday when the Murder Inc. figures stopped by Hot 97 to lay it all on the table with Angie Martinez.

Ten years after their beef with 50 Cent looked like it would end similar to 2Pac and Biggie’s, the duo remained steadfast in saying they’ve gotten over the situation and seem to be happy — or at least content. Of course, this follows Rule’s two year prison bid and Gotti facing a federal indictment, which had to be humbling.

“In a weird way, I kind of think I needed a break — that kind of break,” said the Queens rapper on his sentence. “I grew up a lot in prison… just had a lot of time to reflect on everything that was going on — where my career is, where it’s been, where it’s going.”

Ja admitted that he and Gotti, recently divorced, have switched roles in regards to demeanor. Much calmer now, the veteran MC is just focused on the future.

In addition, the longtime friends clear up any misconceptions about the fall of Murder Inc., why Def Jam had to separate from them, and how those things allowed 50 to capitalize and ultimately defeat them. Hear all of this below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4Next page »