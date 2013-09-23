Gucci Mane Returns To Twitter, Apologizes & Says He’s Addicted To Lean

Gucci Mane has returned to Twitter. But rather than slinging more slander, Guwop explained that he was addicted to lean, apologized to Drake, Baby, and others, and said that he plans to enter rehab for a lean addiction.

The currently incarcerated Atlanta rapper’s Twitter account had been on a hiatus since September 11, but today (Sept. 22) he was back with a series of tweets explaining his past social media antics.

“Woke up the other day out this hospital bed & I’m so embarrassed & ashamed of my behavior that was brought to my attention,” he tweeted. “I just wanna man up right now & take this time to apologize to my family, friends, the industry & most of all my fans. I’m SORRY! I’ve been drinking lean for 10plus years & I must admit it has destroyed me. I wanna be the first rapper to admit I’m addicted to lean & that sh*t ain’t no joke. I can barely remember all the things I’ve done & said. However there’s no excuse.”

Interestingly, despite catching his wrath, Nicki Minaj was not named in the list of artists he apologized to.

Also, considering the lack of any spelling errors, we can't help but doubt Gucci himself was tweeting these messages. Just saying.

Check out Gucci’s series of tweets in the gallery.

Photo: Cam Kirk

