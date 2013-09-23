Kanye West Performs “Black Skinhead” Wearing Wu-Tang Clan T-Shirt [VIDEO]

Kanye West, known to have an affinity for France, performed his Yeezus track “Black Skinhead” over the pond on Le Grand Journal.

Many will note the G.O.O.D. Music general’s attire, which included a pair of wheat Timberland boots and a crisp Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt. This was his garb of choice, as he spit the track’s socially charged lyrics in front of a crowd full of excited fans.

This was reminiscent to Mr. West’s performances of old and came complete with his classic theatrics, a stint where he rapped while laying on the ground, and a new bridge that chants, “I always knew that they’d try to tear me down.”

The Grammy winner’s recent string of on-stage appearances should come as no surprise in light of him announcing his “Yeezus” tour, featuring Kendrick Lamar.

See Kanye West run through “Black Skinhead” below.

