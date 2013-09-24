Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Harold’s” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib (together MadGibbs) have been on a roll since they released their Thuggin’ EP in 2011. Continuing their good work, the rapping-producing pair debuted “Harold’s” from their upcoming project, Deeper, yesterday.

The track’s namesake is the legendary Harold’s Chicken Shack, most known for their Chicago locations, but also located in Gibbs’ hometown of Gary, Ind. Yes, the former CTE rapper kicks bars centered around his love for the fried hen, but he does it so eloquently.

Fans can purchase the Deeper EP here. Don’t hesitate to buy, because this will be MadGibbs’ last 12-inch vinyl EP before they release their highly anticipated album, Piñata, February 4. We wish Freddie Gibbs and Madlib kept the title Cocaine Piñata, though.

Hear “Harold’s” below.

[via Okayplayer]

—

Photo: Stones Throw