Kanye West Discusses Yeezus, Says “Rap The New Rock & Roll” With Zane Lowe [VIDEO]

Many fans have been anticipating Zane Lowe‘s interview with Kanye West on BBC Radio 1 since the trailer dropped last week. Well, the wait is over, so to speak, as part one has released.

“I’m not here to make easy listening… easy, programmable music,” said West in reference to his highly discussed sixth studio album, Yeezus. And this was his sentiment throughout the interview. Whether you enjoy the the project or not, the G.O.O.D. Music general admits that he’s here to “f**k sh*t up.”

“I’ve got to a point that Michael Jackson did not break down. I’ve reached the glass ceiling as a creative person, as a celebrity,” West explained. He clarified, saying that he’s a “product person” who aspires to create at all levels.

He continued, “I’ve been at it for 10 years. And I look around [and] I say, ‘Wait a second. There’s no one around here in this space that looks like me, and if there are, they’re quiet as f**k.”

At times, West references himself as a martyr of sorts, which plays into Jay Z’s comments that the Chicago rapper “runs over the hill and all the Indians hit him with the arrows and he comes back like, ‘It’s a lot of them over there.'”

See what Kanye West has to say in part one of the discussion below.

