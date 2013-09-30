Big K.R.I.T. Talks New Album Cadillactica [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. delivered a quality project with the King Remembered In Time mixtape earlier this year, but that isn’t the only body of work fans can expect in the foreseeable future. We caught up with the Def Jam MC at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, where he revealed that he’s creating a new album titled Cadillactica.

“Now that I’m getting older, everything has been different. Even from the production level and realizing that I can’t do it by myself,” the southern lyricist explained.

That’s what will separate the Mississippi native’s next LP from each of his previous efforts. Where he one time reveled in crafting the beats and rhymes himself, this time K.R.I.T. is working with a gang of producers like DJ Dahi (Drake’s “Worst Behavior” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees), Jim Jonsin, Rico Love, and Organized Noize.

With those worthy beatsmiths supporting, K.R.I.T. says, “This is my first time I just get to write.” That said, fans should expect straight bars.

