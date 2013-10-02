Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, & More Bet $120K On Basketball Shooting Contest [VIDEO]

Money clearly isn’t a thing for Maybach Music Group, who recently put a hefty wager on a basketball contest during BET Hip-Hop Awards weekend in Atlanta. Of course, a camera was on hand at Rick Ross‘ mansion to capture the moment.

The bet was originally set at $10K for the best out of five shots between DJ Khaled and French Montana. But Meek Mill and Rick Rozay eventually joined the festivities, and the pot ballooned to a whopping $120K soon after.

In the midst of the game, we saw a few suspect shooting forms, a host of plea copping, and other laughable moments.

We won’t spoil the ending, but you can expect a few struggle faces when it’s all said and done. Watch it for yourself below.

Photo: YouTube