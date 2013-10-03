Watch Kendrick Lamar Aim Shots At Drake During BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards don’t air until October 15, but there will be plenty to talk about until then because of Kendrick Lamar. During his BET Cypher freestyle, and after referencing his “Control” verse, the Compton rapper aims shots squarely at Drake.

TDE’s cypher featured K. Dot, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad. Over the instrumental to Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Part II,” Lamar reacted to recent interviews where Drake expressed “disappointment” over his “Control” verse.

“Yeah, and nothing’s been the same since they dropped ‘Control’/And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his pajama clothes/ Ha-ha, jokes on you, high-five…I’m bulletproof/Your sh*ts a never penetrate, pin the tail on the donkey boy, you been a fake…”

Guess that’s going to make performing “Poetic Justice” or A$AP Rocky’s “F-cking Problems” kind of awkward.

The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, October 15. Watch Kendrick Lamar deliver his lyrical barbs below.

[Spotted at AllHipHop]

—

Photo: Freddy O