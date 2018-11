The Boom Box: “Will.i.am Remixes The Who’s ‘My Generation’ for Haiti” Read Here

Black Voices: Ex-NBA Baller Paul Shirley Says He Won’t Help Haiti” Read Here

Bossip: “Shady Former Attorney Could Face 100 Years in Federal Prison for $1.2B Scam” Read Here

Complex: “The 50 Most Racist Movies (You Didn’t Think Were Racist)” Read Here

Idolator: “Hope For Haiti Now’ # 1 Album On the Charts” Read Here