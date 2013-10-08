DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T.I., Puff Daddy & Swizz Beatz – “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie” [LISTEN]

Well, this is sure to be subject to ample scrutiny. DJ Khaled is gearing up to release Suffering From Success, and he looks to build anticipation with a song ambitiously titled “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie,” featuring Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T.I., Swizz Beatz, and Diddy under his 90’s moniker, Puff Daddy.

Don’t expect anything remotely close to Biggie’s “Long Kiss Goodnight” or Pac’s “Can’t C Me,” though. Instead, the power circle rap on a drum-heavy, trap beat by Beat Bully. Like Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever,” you’ll find minimal influences from the tune’s namesake artists here.

Former Bad Boy superstar, Ma$e, wasn’t very pleased with “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie,” and shared his disdain via Twitter and Instagram.

Now, what do you think about DJ Khaled’s latest posse cut? Do you agree with Betha? Stream the record below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube