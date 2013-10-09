Jay Z & Beyoncé Top Vanity Fair’s “The Powers That Be” List

You didn’t think Jay Z scored the cover of Vanity Fair just because he’s one of the greatest rappers of all-time, did you? It turns out that Hova and his wife Beyoncé also happen to top the fashion magazine’s “The Powers That Be” List.

Vanity Fair listed the top 50 innovators in their industries, splitting them between two lists, the “The Disrupters” and “The Powers That Be.” Jay and Bey came in no. 1 on the latter (up from no. 8 last year).

Says Vanity Fair:

STAGE OF GLOBAL CONQUEST: The music business may be reeling from the digital revolution, but this power couple is only getting stronger. Jay Z managed to take his latest album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, platinum even before putting it on sale, thanks to a pre-order deal with Samsung. (For more on Jay Z, see our cover story, on page 156.) Meanwhile, Beyoncé delivered a scintillating Super Bowl halftime performance, released an HBO documentary, and then promptly sold out her world tour, the Mrs. Carter Show. BIG MOVE: Jay Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, is now shaking up the sports world, making a play to represent athletes, including Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Another of Jay Z’s most recent power moves is curating a holiday collection with Barneys New York. Also, the “Politics As Usual” rapper is currently on the European leg of his “Magna Carter” world tour.

—

Photo: Wireimage