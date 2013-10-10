Kanye West’s “Gone” Hit No. 18 On Charts After Viral Video

The laughable clip of Marina Shifrin, a former video editor at a large Taiwanese company, quitting her job in style, while Kanye West‘s “Gone” served as theme music has amassed over 15 million view since being uploaded on September 28. It has also sparked an interest in the Late Registration track, which debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard charts, eight years after its release.

No people, this isn’t a joke. Since aforementioned video went viral and Nielsen BDS now factors in YouTube streams, the 6.2 million people that streamed the visual in the states were enough to land Yeezy’s classic song on the charts.

Additionally, the cut clocks in at No. 6 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 4 on the Rap Songs.

With the visual still on the rise, it’ll be interesting to see if the G.O.O.D. Music general’s Consequence and Cam’ron-assisted tune will chart higher in forthcoming weeks.

And for the record, “Gone” remains a favorite Kanye West song around these parts. Just saying.

Photo: YouTube