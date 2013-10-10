A$AP Rocky & Bun B Discuss The Origin & Use Of “Trill” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky linked up with Bun B to chop it up for his ongoing “Back & Forth” series via Vice’s Noisey channel. The topic of conversation in this first part is the usage and origin of the word “trill.”

“The trill sh*t started in the penitentiary,” expained Bun B. “The homie Spoon, when he came home he started using the word. So that word got associated with the west side of P.A. and with that scene. Then it just became something that ni**as would here their older brothers and sh*t saying. When I was in high school we would say it, but we didn’t really understand it.”

That “P.A.” stands for Port Arthur, TX; for the uninitiated. Recently, Bun B revealed that he’s dropping a new album called The Epilogue on November 12.

Check out the Trill OG and Rocky’s convo, including an ill Pimp C story, below.

—

