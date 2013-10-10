Jadakiss Says “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie” Does Nothing For The Notorious B.I.G.’s Legacy

Earlier this week, DJ Khaled dropped a new singld called “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie,” featuring Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T.I., Puff Daddy and Swizz Beatz. Reaction to the tune was mixed, with Ma$e going as far as saying that Diddy was “watering down” the Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy. Jadakiss from the LOX isn’t necessarily co-signing the Pastor’s words, but he does say the song does nothing for the late Brooklyn rapper’s legacy.

Says The Urban Daily:

When it comes to NY rap it doesn’t get more authentic than Jadakiss. As a member of The Lox and D-Block the Yonkers MC has set the standard for gutter, asphalt flavored lyricism since the late 1990s. With his city under siege of late with internal battles, verbal claims to the throne and appropriation of iconic figures like The Notorious B.I.G, we felt it was only right to get his take on what is happening in his backyard.

Check out exactly what Kiss said, as well as his take on Kenrick Lamar’s “Control” verse, over at The Urban Daily.

Photo: The Urban Daily