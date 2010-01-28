WIRED Links

Idolator: “Usher’s “Hey Daddy” Video Serves Up— What Else?—More Michael Jackson Moves” Watch Here

Bossip: Tisha Campbell’s Little Sister Goes Into Labor 4 Months Early…Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Denies Paternity” Read Here

Complex: “’Ye-Alikes: A History of Kanye & Amber’s Coordinated Outfits” Read Here

Black Voices: “John Legend’s New Film Looks at What’s Wrong With America’s Schools” Read Here

F-Listed: “Florida Gator’s Tim Tebow’s Controversial Super Bowl Ad” Read Here