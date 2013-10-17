Drake Talks New Album, His Creative Process & More With Q [VIDEO]

Though a list of quality projects followed its release, many are still digesting and breaking down Drake‘s Nothing Was The Same album. He added context to the inspiration behind the LP, his stance on creating, and more in a interview with Canadian CBC’s Q.

“I came in at the perfect time for myself,” Drake said. “I didn’t need to be some I wasn’t and I made a commitment very early on to just be myself.” Despite making earnest attempts to keep it authentic, the Toronto native feels like his calm and cool demeanor could also be a reason he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

He continued, “People just want me to go off more and lose my composure, and then that way I guess maybe I would make more headlines and be more iconic.”

Do you agree with Drizzy? Watch his hour long sit down with Q below and share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube