DJ Khaled ft. J. Cole & Bas – “Hell’s Kitchen” [LISTEN]

One of the most anticipated tracks on DJ Khaled‘s Suffering From Success album is one featuring Dreamville’s own J. Cole and Bas called “Hell’s Kitchen.” And while the LP releases next week, the aforementioned cut can be heard today.

This cut doesn’t sound like any previously premiered on the YMCMB affiliates latest body of work. And it’s also worth noting that Cole’s bars are beyond potent on this one. “My guest rooms got platinum plaques and an air mattress/ No time for furniture shopping/ Too busy burning you, watching,” rhmyes the Roc Nation MC.

Khaled debuted another feature heavy track called “Never Surrender,” guest starring Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, John Legend, and others yesterday.

Suffering From Success hits stores October 22. Hear J. Cole and Bas trade verses on “Hell’s Kitchen” below.

[via 2DBZ]

—

Photo: YouTube