DJ Khaled ft. Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Akon, John Legend, & Anthony Hamilton – “Never Surrender” [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled returns with a cinematic visual for his feature-heavy track “Never Surrender,” guest starring Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Akon, John Legend, and Anthony Hamilton.

Don’t let the title fool you. This song isn’t about a standoff with police, but rather the snakes in the grass that may be in your friend circle. With a central them of distrust in two, the treatment follows suit as we see a man go from a friend and confidant to a backstabber, and ultimately a FBI informant.

Meanwhile, each featured artists gets their share of camera time. Expect cameo appearances from Rick Ross, French Montana, Vado, Juelz Santana and more.

Khaled‘s Suffering From Success album releases tomorrow, October 22. Pre-order it via iTunes. See the video for “Never Surrender” below.

