Diddy Discusses Revolt TV On The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Today, Diddy will enter a new forum of business, as he launches a cable television network called Revolt TV. During a New York City promotional run, the mogul sat with The Breakfast Club to discuss details about his latest endeavor, his inspiration for creating the channel, and more.

“Sometimes you got to stay focused and be one thing, and do one thing great, and that’s what we’re going to do with music,” Diddy said. “Our whole thing is having enough fearless to play what doesn’t normally get played.”

The New Yorker described Revolt as a platform the will embrace multiple genres and up-and-coming artists.

Revolt TV launches on channel 105 (and 692 in HD) on Time Warner Cable at 8pm EST tonight (October 21). Those with Comcast can check the official website to find the channel’s local listing. Stream Revolt TV live over the next three days via Revolt.TV.

Hear Diddy speak in the interview below.

—

Photo: Power 105.1