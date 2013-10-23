Ja Rule Aspires To Be A Microwave Cookbook Author

As earlier reported, Ja Rule made the most of his stint in prison by pumping iron and eating as good as you possibly can behind bars. Now that he’s a freebird and garnering praise for his role in I’m in Love With a Church Girl, he’s looking to stick his fork in a new endeavor: microwave cookbooks.

The former Hip-Hop megastar recently sat in on famed chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s Food Talk segment on Sirius Radio and discussed his ambition to teach the public how to properly nuke a meal. The show doesn’t air until tomorrow [Thursday, Oct. 23] but a Page Six insider quoted Ja Rule’s enthusiasm, stating “He explained that while behind bars he learned to cook anything and everything in a microwave.”

When you’re in the bing, it’s all about craftiness and Ja seems to have the microwave game figured out. According to the insider, “he has said he cooked dishes including lasagna and cheesecake in a jail dorm rather than deigning to eat the prison grub.” Now the question is would you pay $19.99 to learn how to whip up some authentic “fast food?” Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Instagram