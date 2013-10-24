Diddy Continues To Pump Up Revolt TV On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and unless you’ve been on a social media exile, you already know what the topic of discussion was. Revolt TV recently launched this week to various reactions on Twitter and Diddy making his rounds all over New York.

Which brought the “entrepretainer,” as Jimmy Kimmel so eloquently put it, all the way to Los Angeles. Diddy was so bedazzled from his relentless campaigning that he wasn’t even aware of who was playing in the World Series. “There’s a World Series going on?,” Diddy pondered, half serious in his approach. It really speaks volumes for the dedication Hip-Hop’s biggest mogul is putting into his new venture.

“We’re going to be the ESPN of music,” said Diddy without a trace of hyperbole in his voice. Kimmel didn’t give up on splicing the interviewing with humorous distractions, eventually leading up the inevitable CÎROC discussion where Kimmel tried to bait Diddy to admitting he had more money to burn than none other than Jay Z.

“Nobody’s richer than Jay Z!,” said Diddy with a mischievous grin. If Revolt TV takes off like he hopes it does, maybe he’ll be singing a different song in a few years.

Flip through the pages to check out Diddy’s highly entertaining interview.

Photo: ABC

