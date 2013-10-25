CLOSE
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Will Sign A Prenup

It looks like when Kanye West rapped “We want prenup” on his hit “Gold Digger,” he wasn’t kidding. In a case of art imitating life, Yeezy and his fiancee Kim Kardashian have allegedly agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources connected with the couple tell us … both Kanye and Kim are committed to the marriage and they are NOT signing a prenup because they’re worried the relationship might fall apart.  But they’re both business people and know given their vast wealth it’s just the smart thing to do to have a prenup.  

Kim especially understands the importance of a prenup because her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, told her over and over about the necessity of having clear contracts when it came to money.

We’re also told … even though they will keep their assets separate, they will have a fat joint account for living expenses that will probably approach the gross national product of a small country.

As for how much they have … some reports place Kim’s wealth at $40 mil and Kanye’s at $90 mil.  But we’re told Kim’s actually worth more than Kanye.  

Considering Kardashian has already been married twice; smart move Yeezy.

West proposed to Kardashian on Monday, October 21 in AT&T Park in San Francisco.

