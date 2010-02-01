Drake, Eminem and Lil Wayne Perform at The Grammy Awards [Video]

Never in one’s wildest dreams would anyone have ever thought they would see the day when Lil Wayne and Eminem actually collaborated on a track together.

So far with two tracks down, the two partnered up at the Grammy Awards last night to deliver the single from Lil Wayne’s Rebirth, “Drop The World”, which drops tomorrow, and followed the performance up with “Forever” with Drake and drummer Travis Barker.

Unfortunately, Kanye West was unavailable for the performance and many have stated that the rapper missed the festivities due to the fact that he is busy at work prepping his next album.

Aside from all of the edits by the FCC, the boys were able to bring in correct to represent Hip Hop.

Here’s the censor free version. Looks like somebody was “bleeping” a little too much out doesn’t it?