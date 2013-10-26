CLOSE
ScHoolboy Q – “Banger (MOSHPIT)” [VIDEO]

Oxymoron or no Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Quincy is going to get his point across either way. After blessing us with the audio a month ago, he delivers the visual portion of the self-explantory “Banger (MOSHPIT).”

“Black Hippy and Kendrick Lamar” get a lot of press but Q is more than capable of holding his own, as exhibited in the clip. Equipped with just his imagination (and a blunt, of course), the Figg Side flagbearer kicks rhymes in an empty studio like a real MC should.

No random background dancers, club scenes or expensive whips. This is Hip-Hop from a Top Dawg perspective.

Peep the video and get yourself amped right in the comforts of your computer chair. Oh yeah, it’s like that.

