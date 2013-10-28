Kanye West Talks Favorite Rappers & Freestyles On Big Boy’s Neighborhood [VIDEO]

Kanye West has done more press this year than any of recent memory. Today, he appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood to discuss a bevy of topics and kick a freestyle off the top of the dome to boot.

The conversation continued where the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s previous talks of being destined to change the world for the better concluded. After the discussion segued into his relationship with the Kim Kardashian, the media and pretty much all of the familiar subjects, Big Boy challenged West to a good old fashioned rap battle.

Needless to say that things got a bit more interesting, as Yeezy showed and proved his worth as an MC with some spontaneous bars.

Scroll below and hit around 1:06:55 to hear Kanye West rapping.

—

