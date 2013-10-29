Action Bronson Releases Hilarious Blue Chips 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Action Bronson, a New York native, and Party Supplies dropped a teaser trailer for their collaborative effort Blue Chips 2 that may open old wounds for Knick fans.

In the visual, the Queens rapper plays a big shot riding in the back of a limo. “Carl, tell me that you put the f**king bet in. Tell me that you put the bet in,” he exclaims on a large cellular phone. At that point, it’s immediately clear that this story isn’t set in present day. But what comes next is most surprising.

Because Hip-Hop Wired believes in good taste, and spoilers in moderation, you’ll have to watch how the tale unfolds below. However, we will say that Bronson‘s often hilarious demeanor translate well on screen.

Blue Chips 2 releases November 1. Hopefully, the trailer will provide some closure.

Photo: Vimeo