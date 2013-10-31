Twitter Strikes: Slanderous Reactions To MMLP2 Leaking

Another album, another leak. That’s usually the case, but yesterday, the Internets were in a particularly heightened frenzy due to the unauthorized release of Eminem‘s highly anticipated The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

As always, Twitter held no punches when speaking their minds on the latest project to hit the virtual chopping block. Each demographic gave their two cents. The stans (coined after a classic Eminem song) praised the Shady Records CEO’s latest opus. Others were impartial. And finally, there were those who reveled in the opportunity to viciously slander the studio effort.

Find some of the most entertaining critiques of The Marshall Mathers LP 2 on the following pages.

—

Photo: Shady Records

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »