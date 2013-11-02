B.o.B Unveils Underground Luxury Artwork [PHOTO]

Taking it slow and steady will hopefully win the race for B.o.B, who returns today with the official artwork for his upcoming Underground Luxury album.

The Atlanta rapper has released a few quality singles in “We Still In This,” “Headband,” and most recently, “Ready.” Each have allowed him to show that his skill range extends past making pop hits. According to Bobby Ray, versatility will play into the overall theme of the project.

Find the Underground Luxury cover on the following page. Are you excited to hear B.o.B’s latest studio effort? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired

