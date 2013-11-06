Lord Jamar Disses Kanye Once Again, Says He Has “A Confused Mind”

Lord Jamar is back on his warpath against Kanye West. This time, it was a rant that could have been foreseen by many.

Earlier in the year, the Brand Nubian pioneer took offense to Kanye’s choice of attire during the Watch the Throne tour runs.

So much in fact he released a diss track despite the reality that he’s been semi-retired from rapping for some time.

Since releasing his Confederate flag clothing apparel, the questions surrounding Kanye’s sanity have been sprouted. Now in a recent interview with VladTV, Lord Jamar is offering up his two cents about the ordeal.

“See, this is where arrogance comes in. You do some sh*t but you don’t explain what you’re doing,” expressed the obviously frustrated elder god. He went to elaborate on his puzzlement stating, “You’re just putting it out there for interpretation and let people interpret however they want to interpret it. So you have to be prepared for whatever backlash or misinterpretation that you might get from that.”

The rant spirals down south when the veteran rapper addresses questions over Kanye’s love involvement with Kim Kardashian. While never directly throwing shade, he did outline her past in a rather bold manner.

Lord Jamar’s opinion has become increasingly vocal since he’s discovered the YouTube channels.

Expect him to keep coming with it as Kanye continues to entertain us.

Photo: YouTube