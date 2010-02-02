Music Unites For “We Are The World” Remake

Various acts in genres of music including pop, rock, rap and r&b are uniting for a remake of 1985’s “We Are The World.”

Originally produced by Quincy Jones and co-written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, the song made $30 million for African humanitarian programs 25 years ago.

Now in light of the devastation in Haiti, Richie and Jones have put together an all-star lineup of artists to remake the song to help the embattled country.

Helping to produce the song is Wyclef Jean who’ll be joined by producer RedOne and producer-musical director Ricky Minor.

The list of “We Are The World” contributors given to the media so far is below.

Carlos Santana, Orianthi, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Sugarland, Adam Levine, Jason Mraz, Earth Wind & Fire, Natalie Cole, The Jonas Brothers, T-Pain, Jay-Z, Eminem, Brian Wilson, Justin Bieber, Nicole Scherzinger, India.Arie, Julianne Hough, Mary Mary, Melanie Fiona, BeBe Winans, Mya, Tyrese Gibson, Anthony Hamilton, Raphael Saadiq, Gladys Knight, Keri Hilson, Joel and Benji Madden, Heart, Brandy, Pink, Musiq Soulchild, Miley Cyrus, Akon, Jordin Sparks, Celine Dion, Rob Thomas, Katharine McPhee, Jeff Bridges, Randy Jackson, Patti Austin, Kid CuDi, Usher, Will.i.am, Kanye West, LL Cool J, Issac Slade (of The Fray), Snoop Dogg, Nicole Richie, Trey Songz, Ethan Bortnick, Taryll Jackson, Taj Jackson, TJ Jackson, Vince Vaughn, Drake, Freda Payne, Faith Evans, Robin Thicke, Rashida Jones, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Jean Louis, Enrique Iglesias, Zac Brown, Lil Wayne, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Sean Garrett, Harry Connick Jr., Al Jardine, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony (Bizzy Bone) and A.R.Rahman